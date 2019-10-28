A waterlogged pitch at Mill Road meant the BetVictor Division One South game, which had been brought forward from February, was postponed.

The match against the side third in the table looked to be a tough proposition for Barnstaple, who were beaten 6-1 at home to Winchester City a week previous, but the Barum boss said his side was raring to go.

"We were ready for it," said Edwards.

"To do all that preparation and it gets called off, you feel just as tired as if you play the match, as we were looking forward to it.

"We had Liam Gregory back and Yohan Rutty Smith. We are nearly there to be honest with you.

"After the 6-1 defeat we know what we need to do to get where we have got to be - it's just a matter of getting the logistics right."

Edwards has brought in two more defenders to shore things up at the back.

Former Notts County defender Jordan Aghatise has joined the club from Greenwich Borough.

St Lucian right back Melanius Mullarkey has been drafted in too.

Edwards said addressing the backline was a must.

He said: "We've got a goal difference of -23 and the next is -13 - the six the other day didn't help us.

"Defence is a problem, there's no two ways about it and I don't think I will upset anyone by saying that.

"We've got Neil Bettiss and that's it. I see Liam Short and Liam Gregory as wingers, Mike Humphreys is a midfielder and Steve Holland is a midfielder, there's no orthodox defenders apart from Neil, and he's 36."

The backline will need to be at its best on Saturday, when Barum travel to Thatcham Town.

The two sides met in the Buildbase FA Trophy on October 12, with Thatcham coming away with a 3-1 victory after Barum had gone ahead.

Edwards knows Saturday's match is going to be a tough one.

"Thatcham came to us expecting to roll us over and I think they got frustrated, especially as we were still winning after an hour," said Edwards.

"I don't think they will do that again.

"They will be out of the blocks early and if we are not it could be another pasting, so we need to be careful."