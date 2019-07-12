Barnstaple Town start their Emirates FA Cup campaign in the extra preliminary round of the competition.

They will travel to Toolstation Western League newcomers Exmouth Town in a tie to be played on Saturday, August 10.

The winner will be faced with a trip to Yate Town in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 24.

Bideford join the competition in the preliminary round. The Robins will travel to the winner of the extra preliminary fixture between Wellington and Cribbs.

There's plenty of incentive for the winners. A win in the extra preliminary round would see Barnstaple Town pocket £2,250.

A win in the preliminary round rewards £2,890 of prize money.

Barnstaple Town and Bideford both enter the Buildbase FA Trophy in the preliminary round.

Bideford will travel to Frome Town, while Barnstaple Town have a home fixture against Thatcham Town.

Ties will be played on Saturday, October 12.

Ilfracombe Town are competing in the Buildbase FA Vase. The Bluebirds will welcome Torpoint Athletic to Marlborough Park for the first qualifying round fixture on Saturday, August 31.

The winner will play the winner of Odd Down v Portishead Town at home in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 14.