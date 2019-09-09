The hosts scored all three of their goals in the first 30 minutes. Rex Mannings got them off the mark in the second minute with a finish from inside the penalty area.

Dan Cottle made it 2-0 20 minutes later with a sliding finish from close range.

The third Frome goal came with half an hour played when Joe O'Laughlin met a cross from Cottle.

Jack Jenkins pulled a goal back from the penalty spot for Barum eight minutes into the second half, lashing his effort into the roof of the net in what was a better half for the visitors.

Barnstaple Town manager Aaron Harper-Penman said: "Frome are a good side - probably the best we have played this year so far.

"They started very, very brightly and they came right at us straight away. We were like a rabbit in the headlights to start with.

"They scored early doors because we were five yards off them, and I think it was a combination of us not being quite alert and them being very, very good.

"In the second half all the boys got a lot tighter, a lot sharper, were quicker and made it competitive. It was a game of two halves but the damage was already done by half time.

"Going in at half time 3-0 down, you could say possibly last year we would have conceded a few more with our heads going down.

"A good thing now is the lads stuck at it, wanted to correct their wrongs from the first half and we won the second half 1-0."

Barnstaple Town are back at Mill Road this Saturday, with Slimbridge the visitors.

Slimbridge, 15th in Division One South, have taken three points from their first four games.

The fixture has been something of a six-pointer for the two sides over the last couple of seasons, and Harper-Penman said it was important his side makes their home advantage count.

"We're a team a little way away from most other teams so we've got to make it count," he said.

"We've not done too bad at home so far, and if we can get a few wins under our belts at home that will go a long way.

"If we can beat teams that have been in and around the bottom that will go a long way as well. We've got to make our home advantage count and make sure we can keep teams below us."