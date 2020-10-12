Barum were beaten 4-1 at Slimbridge in Division One South.

Johan Flo gave the hosts the lead with 14 minutes on the clock, capitalising on a rebound after a save from Adam Seedhouse-Evans.

Flo got his and Slimbridge’s second of the match five minutes before half time, firing in from the edge of the box.

Barum suffered a couple of injury blows, with Theo Ofori departing before the break unable to shake off an early collision with teammate Saddam Bello, and Nathan Cooper having to be replaced before the hour.

Four minutes after Cooper’s departure Slimbridge had their third through Joel White, but Bello pulled one back a minute later against his former club.

Will Hawes added the hosts’ fourth in stoppage time.

With five games on the board, Barum sit second from bottom with two points to their name.

This Saturday sees them travel to Larkhall Athletic in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.