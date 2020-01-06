It's two wins out of two in 2020 for Barnstaple, who are off the foot of the table for the first time since November 2.

Kai Fisher headed Barnstaple into the lead in the ninth minute when he met a Liam Gregory free kick.

Manor Farm's equaliser came in the 69th minute when Olly Mehew slipped in behind the Barnstaple defence and guided the ball past Steve Oliver.

Barnstaple won it in the 90th minute when substitute Saddam Bello fired in a low finish from inside the penalty area.

Both sides ended the match with 10 men after a late fracas, which saw Manor Farm goalkeeper Ben John shown a straight red card. Barnstaple striker Stu Bowker - who committed to the club for the rest of the season prior to Saturday's game - was given his marching orders for a second booking in the process.

It's the first time Barnstaple have won back-to-back games since November 2018.

Manager Dean Edwards said: "It's probably the most pleasing result of my tenure at the moment.

"Bristol Manor Farm were a good side, make no bones about it, but I don't know if they enjoyed the physical side, and we've become physical. To be honest, it was a very satisfying result.

"We lost Rutty-Smith and Javan Wright and had to change our shape a couple of times, and it was just satisfying to see us scoring in the last minute rather than other teams scoring against us.

"It just seems like our luck is starting to turn, and it had to at some stage."

Barnstaple's opponents on Saturday are Basingstoke Town, who sit at the bottom of Division One South after Barnstaple's win over Bristol Manor Farm.

A win over Basingstoke would certainly help any relegation fears.

"It's a massive game," said Edwards.

"If we don't win on Saturday the win against Manor Farm will count for nothing."