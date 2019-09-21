With Bideford having a day off it means the spotlight is firmly on Barnstaple Town, who lost manager Aaron Harper-Penman in midweek and travel to Willand Rovers for a Southern League game (3pm).

Three of the North Devon-based sides playing in the South West Peninsula League are in home action with Torridgeside, Torrington and Ilfracombe Town all playing.

Torridgeside entertain Torpoint Athletic (3pm) are also in action next Wednesday when they visit Stoke Gabriel for a Devon St Lukes Bowl match.

Torrington host Elburton (3pm) and they too play on Wednesday night, but their test is much tougher than the midweek one for Torridgeside with Torrington tasked with a visit to Bovey Tracey for a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie - and they also travel to face Bovey next Saturday (September 28) in a league game!

Ilfracombe Town entertain Ivybridge in the League (3.30pm) before they go to Plymouth Marjons on Tuesday night to battle for a place in the next round of the Devon St Lukes Bowl.

Holsworthy sit out today's SWP League matchday, but they are in midweek action with a home meeting with Ivybridge in the Devon St Lukes Bowl.

Join us later this evening for news on how Barnstaple Town, Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside and Torrington got on in their respective matches.