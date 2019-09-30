Barnstaple captain Jack Jenkins managed the side for the trip to Paulton - their second fixture since Aaron Harper-Penman and Josh Pearce stood down as manager and assistant manager less than two weeks ago.

Ben Bament scored a first-half hat-trick for Paulton, including two from the penalty spot. Ryan Gay added the fourth just before the final whistle.

Jenkins, who will take charge for Tuesday night's BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup match against Truro City at Mill Road, said it had been a tough couple of weeks for the squad.

He said: "The lads were gutted Aaron and Josh left, and to be there as a group they had brought together - to not have them there has been tough.

"The reaction at Willand was great, and if we could have taken our chances we could have got something from it.

"Paulton are obviously flying, but we conceded after 10 minutes and had two penalties which we felt hard done by.

"In between those moments we played some good football, but you've got to take your chances at the right times and unfortunately we didn't do that.

"We need to better in front of goal and need to be a bit more clinical and confident.

"I'm grateful that we have stuck together and no matter how disappointed we were, we are there together for the time-being, and what will be will be I suppose."

Saturday's match saw Bament open the scoring after 10 minutes when he latched onto a flicked header from Gay and turned inside Mike Humphreys to fire in from the edge of the penalty area.

The second came after half an hour when a handball saw referee Roger Smith point to the penalty spot. Bament stepped up and put his spot kick to Steve Oliver's right, with the Barnstaple keeper diving the same way.

The second spot-kick came three minutes before the break when Oliver was judged to have brought down Bament as he burst into the box from the left. Both taker and goalkeeper went the same way for the penalty with the same result.

The hosts wrapped up the win in the 90th minute when Gay met a driven cross from Bament at the near post to flick a header past Oliver.

The result leaves Barnstaple 17th in Division One South with six points.

On Saturday Barum are at home to second-from-bottom Moneyfields.