The scores were tied at 1-1 at The Corinium Stadium heading into the final 10 minutes before a strike from Ben Whitehead and a quick double from Aidan Bennett consigned Barum to defeat.

Alan Griffin had given the hosts the lead on the stroke of half time with a finish from close range.

Harry Stevens equalised before the hour mark after collecting a through ball from Mike Humphreys and slotting it inside the far post.

Whitehead’s strike with 10 minutes remaining gave the hosts the lead again. Bennett added another when he curled one into the top corner before getting his second with a strike from inside the area.

Barnstaple Town manager Aaron Harper-Penman said: “The boys dug in and stuck to the plan, it was just those last 10 minutes killed us again.

“Anyone who looks at the scoreline reads it as Barnstaple getting hammered again, but we were well in the game. We’ve just got to be able to see games out, because a point would have been massive.

“In the first half we limited them to chances. We went in with a game plan and we knew we weren’t going to see massive amounts of the ball, but our shape was really good. We conceded just before half time again though to a good goal.

“Nothing changed for us in the second half, so we stuck with the plan and got back into it with a great strike from Harry Stevens and we were well in the game after that.

“Two of their goals were really good goals, and sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up and say fair play.”

Barnstaple have the first of two home games in a row on Saturday when they welcome Melksham Town to Mill Road, and Harper-Penman is hopeful they can make their home advantage count.

He added: “We’re in a situation where no one can hide now. We need everyone on it so we can get points out of every game we can.”