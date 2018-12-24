A nightmare second half at Cinderford Town on Saturday saw Barum slump from 0-0 to 6-0 in the space of 45 minutes in the Evo-Stik Division One South match.

Cinderford debutant Joshua Hunt scored a hat-trick for the home side as Barnstaple were consigned to their biggest defeat of the season for the second week in a row.

Hunt opened the scoring two minutes into the second half. The hosts went on to score twice more in the next eight minutes, with Craig Norman finding the net before Hunt scored his second of the match.

Cinderford hit another quick-fire three goals in the final 15 minutes. Jordan Dibble struck with 78 and 89 minutes on the clock before Hunt completed his hat-trick in the first minute of stoppage time.

Speaking about the game, Harper-Penman said: “The manner in which we collapsed was hard to take.

“It’s one of those games, you come in with five days to prepare, and you’ve got to learn quickly, and the players have got to learn about me. It wasn’t ideal.

“In the first half we were a well-organised and disciplined side.

“Their two new boys made a big difference for them and I can’t see them being far off the play-offs this year.

“They were well organised, but conceding three times in 12 minutes has absolutely destroyed us.

“The players put a lot of effort into that first half, and that’s all well and good being like that for 45 minutes, but there’s another half to go.

“We conceded some sloppy goals. We can’t give teams chances in this league, I learned that quickly.”