The visitors recovered from going 1-0 down to score three unanswered goals - a perfect start for a side that only won two games on the road last season.

The victory was their first on the road since a 2-1 win at Yate Town on November 10 last year, and is Barnstaple's first away win in the league since Aaron Harper-Penman took charge.

Basingstoke took the lead after 20 minutes after Reece Rusher placed a shot past Steve Oliver.

The lead didn't last long though - Brian Levien capitalised on a loose ball at a corner to fire in eight minutes later.

Liam Short put Barnstaple in front two minutes into the second half with his first goal for the club, and Theo Simpson added the third on the hour.

The hosts pulled it back to 3-2 almost immediately after, with Rusher getting his second of the game.

Tornado Bello got Barnstaple's fourth with 15 minutes remaining before Ben Wright pulled it back to 4-3.