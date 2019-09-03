Barnstaple Town v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barum beat AFC Totton 1-0 at Mill Road on Saturday, with a well-placed header from Jack Langford after 28 minutes the difference between the two sides.

After having the better of the first half, Barum saw the visitors come back in the second, with a string of saves from Steve Oliver keeping the score at 1-0.

At the other end Jack Jenkins saw a penalty saved by Totton goalkeeper Alexander Cull.

After a disappointing 5-1 defeat to Mangotsfield five days earlier, Saturday's performance and result was just what Harper-Penman wanted.

Barnstaple Town v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

He said: "On Monday we weren't good enough, we all know that, but the reaction I got from the players was brilliant.

"In the first half I thought we did really well - got on the ball, played it round nicely and looked like the team we were against Bristol Manor Farm and Basingstoke.

"In the second half you need a bit of character against the wind and it can be hard to get out.

"They came right at us and it was backs against the wall stuff. For the boys to show the hunger and desire to not concede and to get a clean sheet is massive for us.

"They did the nice stuff really well in the first half and in the second they did the horrible stuff really well. So it shows me that this crop we've got are more than good enough and we can compete.

"We've knuckled down today and got the three points we've deserved."

Next up for Barnstaple is a Tuesday night trip to Cinderford Town, with the fixture a point of frustration for the Barum manager.

He said: "I can't believe they've put a fixture in at Cinderford on a Tuesday night. I think it's bizarre and we've been stitched up a bit. It's going to be tough.

"We've got people who work who are going to struggle but we're going to go there and try and get something.

"We can't whinge too much, we've just got to get on with it.

"We'll be missing a few but that was always going to be the case with a fixture like this, but we'll go there and see what we can do."