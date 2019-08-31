Barnstaple Town v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v AFC Totton in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Jack Langford's looping header in the 28th minute was the difference between the two sides as Barum claimed their second victory of the campaign.

The hosts put in an impressive display in the first half and were good value for their lead at the break.

Totton came back in the second period in what was a nervy half for the hosts. Steve Oliver produced a string of important saves, while at the other end Jack Jenkins was denied a chance to double the lead from the penalty spot thanks to a stop from Alexander Cull.

Barnstaple looked keen to atone for last Monday's disappointing defeat to Mangotsfield United in a first half they just about had the better of.

Brian Levien had an early chance for Barum, forcing a good save from Cull in the Totton goal after he had burst clear down the right.

Barnstaple's wing play looked sharp when given a chance, and it was some good work from Theo Simpson down the left that earned the corner which led to Barnstaple's goal.

Jed Harper-Penman's corner to the back post was met by Langford, who sent a looping header back across goal, over the jumping Matthew Hartmann and Cull, and into the net.

Levien went close for Barum again before half time, reacting to a save from Cull from a free kick but firing just off target.

The visitors came out with more purpose in the second half and started to ask more questions of a Barnstaple defence that struggled to settle down after the break.

Totton had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Devon Campbell on the hour after Craig Feeney went down under a challenge from Aaron Harper-Penman as the visitors pressed for an equaliser.

Feeney then forced a diving save from Oliver five minutes later with a stinging shot from the edge of the penalty area.

For all the visitors' pressure, Barnstaple had a golden chance to double their lead with 15 minutes remaining. Campbell pointed to the penalty spot after a Liam Short free kick was judged to have been stopped by an arm.

Jenkins stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his effort low to Cull's left was saved by the Totton goalkeeper.

Again Totton came back, with Oliver denying Feeney and Liam Callaghan in quick succession as the game went into its final 10 minutes. The first a smart stop with his legs after the Totton striker had wriggled free of Steve Holland.

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Holland, Short, J Harper-Penman (Ward 62), A Harper-Penman, Maric, Langford (Sharp 90+4), Jenkins, Bello, Simpson (Jewell 89), Levien. Subs not used: Coats, Paul.

AFC Totton: Cull, Simm, Hartmann (Stares 88), Nicholls, Allen, Smith, Callaghan, Haynes (R Bradley 46), Feeney, Beale, Masterson (O Bradley 59). Subs not used: Byrne, Farrugia.

