The club has announced three new signings for the new season in addition to a number of retained players.

Attacking midfielder Theophilus Ofori and forward Eddie Ndi have been signed by manager Dean Edwards, as has midfielder Nathan Cooper, who played for Barum during the 2017/18 season.

Ofori, 18, played for Edgware Town last season, scoring 15 goals, and was previously part of West Ham United’s U18 side.

Ndi is a 23-year-old who had been playing his football in the Swedish second division.

Barnstaple Town manager Dean Edwards. Picture: Matt Smart

Edwards said he expected more new additions to be finalised in the next couple of weeks.

He said: “We’ve got two or three more to come in of good quality which will strengthen us even more.

“I’m looking at a couple of lads this week who could add even more strength in midfield as I felt that was a lacking last year.”

Among those coming back to Barnstaple for the new season are Yohan Rutty-Smith, Vincent Wright-Harper Innis, Saddam Bello, Tony Radford, and goalkeeper Adam Seedhouse-Evans.

New club captain Brian Levien will lead the team out and Edwards said Levien’s attitude is exactly what he wants from his squad going forward.

“If I could have 11 Brian Leviens I would be more than happy,” said Edwards.

He added: “I want players that just want to be at Barnstaple Town.

“This season is about wanting to play for the shirt. We want a club of people that just want to think and play Barnstaple Town.

“There will be more local lads coming in but they have got to be the right people.

“There are no excuses this year. It’s my team from the start, so if there are any bad runs or anything it’s my fault and I will walk away. I can’t blame anybody else this time.”

The FA has pencilled in a September 19 start date for Step Four of its National League System, which includes the Southern League Division One South.

That start date may well change depending on how Government guidance around paying spectators changes. As things stand clubs are unable to have spectators of any size for matches or training.