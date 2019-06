Aaron Harper-Penman spoke to the Gazette following the news that they had completed the signing of Theo Simpson on loan from League Two club Exeter City.

Simpson, an 18-year-old striker, was part of City's EFL Under-18s Alliance League campaign last season and also featured in the club's Under-23s Premier League Cup matches.

Harper-Penman said: "I'm delighted. It's lovely to get someone from a professional club who is thought very highly of. He's a good, exciting young lad who will hopefully do very well with us."

Simpsons joins Barnstaple on an initial one month loan to see if it suits both parties but the plan is to extend it beyond pre-season and Harper-Penman said he will get the same chance as everyone else to prove himself.

The club returns to pre-season training on Monday, July 1 and are aiming for their highest ever finish in the EvoStik League South Division.

Harper-Penman said: "I've said from the start that Barnstaple's been in the league for a couple years now, we've not been any higher than 17th.

"First and foremost, our objective is to make history and finish the highest Barnstaple Town has ever finished in that league or in the football pyramid.

"If you can get a steady start, you're targets can change but we want to stabilise in that league. We want to stay in that league because obviously we've been lingering for the last few years."

The Barnstaple boss also hinted at new additions but said 'time will tell on that one'.

The club recently announced that Liam Gregory would return to the club following a two year stint at Tiverton Town and then Bideford.