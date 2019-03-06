The club is looking to expand, and needs up to four new coaches to help provide football for more than 40 adults with disabilities and additional needs.

Barnstaple Ability FC currently has five teams, including a ladies side, which compete in tournaments against other sides six times a year.

The club trains every Thursday evening between 5.45 and 6.45pm, with winter training sessions taking place at Park Community School until the end of March before it moves to Tews Lane.

The club also has funding to get volunteers trained up to an FA standard.

Lynn Ashman, who helps run the club, said: “Along with the opportunity to do something worthwhile, you will be able to develop new skills and experience while making new friends, but most importantly help people with a additional needs to live the lives they want to lead.

“All our volunteer coaches are skilled in kindness, commitment, empathy, patience and fun. You will be quick to laugh, to learn about the true spirit of competition and be willing to train to become a skilled football coach as well as become a willing role model for our young adults.”