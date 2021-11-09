News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Local football results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:05 AM November 9, 2021
Football.

Football. - Credit: Archant

Toolstation Western League Premier  
Bridport 0-4 Ilfracombe Town 

South-West Peninsula League 
Axminster Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police  
Elburton Villa 2-1 Torrington  
Elmore 1-1 Holsworthy  
Newton Abbot Spurs 7-0 Sidmouth Town  
Plymouth Marjon 1-2 Cullompton Rangers  
Torpoint Athletic 0-2 Okehampton Argyle  
Torridgeside 1-2 Honiton Town  
Bovey Tracey 4-5 Ivybridge Town  
Brixham 3-1 Dartmouth  

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East  
Alphington 3-2 Newtown  
Braunton 0-1 University of Exeter  
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Exmouth Town  
Exwick Villa 6-1 Clyst Valley  
Liverton United 1-5 Feniton 

North Devon Football League Premier 
Boca Seniors 6-0 Bradworthy 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-14 Barnstaple Town 2nds 
Killkhampton 6-1 Braunton 2nds 
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 7-4 Hartland Clovelly 

Senior Division 
Chittlehampton 10-1 Braunton 3rds 
Shebbear United 3-4 Appledore Lions 

Intermediate One 
Barum United 3-1 Fremington 2nds 
Hartland Clovelly 2-3 Woolsery 
Kingsley Wizards 0-10 Appledore 2nds 
Putford 3-5 Lynton 
South Molton 7-0 SAS Equalizers 

Intermediate Two 
Ashwater 1-8 Park Rangers 
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 1-3 Combe Martin 2nds 
High Bickington 5-5 Torridgeside 3rds 
Northam Lions 2nds 1-2 Sandymere Blues 

Intermediate Three 
Bridgerule 1-8 Shebbear United 
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 4-3 Sharmwickshire Rovers 2nds 
Langtree Lions 6-2 Braunton 5ths 

