Local football results
- Credit: Archant
Toolstation Western League Premier
Bridport 0-4 Ilfracombe Town
South-West Peninsula League
Axminster Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Elburton Villa 2-1 Torrington
Elmore 1-1 Holsworthy
Newton Abbot Spurs 7-0 Sidmouth Town
Plymouth Marjon 1-2 Cullompton Rangers
Torpoint Athletic 0-2 Okehampton Argyle
Torridgeside 1-2 Honiton Town
Bovey Tracey 4-5 Ivybridge Town
Brixham 3-1 Dartmouth
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Alphington 3-2 Newtown
Braunton 0-1 University of Exeter
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Exmouth Town
Exwick Villa 6-1 Clyst Valley
Liverton United 1-5 Feniton
North Devon Football League Premier
Boca Seniors 6-0 Bradworthy
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-14 Barnstaple Town 2nds
Killkhampton 6-1 Braunton 2nds
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 7-4 Hartland Clovelly
Senior Division
Chittlehampton 10-1 Braunton 3rds
Shebbear United 3-4 Appledore Lions
You may also want to watch:
Intermediate One
Barum United 3-1 Fremington 2nds
Hartland Clovelly 2-3 Woolsery
Kingsley Wizards 0-10 Appledore 2nds
Putford 3-5 Lynton
South Molton 7-0 SAS Equalizers
Intermediate Two
Ashwater 1-8 Park Rangers
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 1-3 Combe Martin 2nds
High Bickington 5-5 Torridgeside 3rds
Northam Lions 2nds 1-2 Sandymere Blues
Most Read
- 1 Plans to address Torridge housing crisis revealed
- 2 PICTURES: Sunday's Bideford 10 mile race
- 3 163 acre Holsworthy solar farm approved despite criticism
- 4 North Devon MP criticises support of Green Party climate bill
- 5 Community invited to be 'kids in a sweet shop' at Sweet'n'Greet event
- 6 OPINION: The North Devon housing market boom - Simon Smith
- 7 North Devon dance film selected for Los Angeles film festival
- 8 Council officer Alex Miles shortlisted in national awards
- 9 Environmentalists hold Day of Action at Saunton Sands
- 10 Torridge's Councillor Clarke to take part in Cenotaph Remembrance
Intermediate Three
Bridgerule 1-8 Shebbear United
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 4-3 Sharmwickshire Rovers 2nds
Langtree Lions 6-2 Braunton 5ths