Laird faced Jack Koutouan of London’s Lynn AC Boxing Club in the three-round, light-welterweight clash.

Koutouan was an outright attacking opponent, and drew the battle lines with some punishing upper cuts and hard shots from the first bell.

Laird was able to turn defence into attack throughout, but didn’t quite have enough to get on top of his persistent opponent.

Laird was on the wrong end of a points decision, with the Londoner taking the belt.

Charlie Ludwell and Billy Sheppard were in action for Barnstaple in Bude on Saturday night.

Ludwell lost a points decision to Bude’s Archie Tape in a match that was awarded the junior bout of the night.

Sheppard took a unanimous points win over Brandon Robson from Carls Boxing Stable.

The Barnstaple boxer put in a good all-round performance to set him up nicely for a match against Jordan Gingell at the club’s home show on March 23.

Laird and Ludwell will also be on the bill at the show at Barnstaple Rugby Club.