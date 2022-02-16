News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Late slump ends Bideford hopes against Newton Abbot

Logo Icon

Conrad Sutcliffe

Published: 12:00 AM February 16, 2022
Hard running Oli Sanders evades Newton Abbots Inside Centre and looks to fend off the incoming cover

Hard running Oli Sanders evades Newton Abbots Inside Centre and looks to fend off the incoming cover tackle. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford faded to a 24-13 Western Counties defeat against Newton Abbot in the final 15 minutes of an entertaining game. 

In difficult conditions for both sides, Bideford took the lead through a Chris Snell try that Mark Lee converted. Newton Abbot got a try back just before the break to trail 7-5 going into the second period. 

Lee kicked two penalties to put Bideford 13-5 up midway through the second half, but Newton hit back with a converted try to go 14-3 up with 15 minutes to go 

In a tense finish Bideford pressed hard, but Newton Abbot’s defence kept them at bay. Two late tries ensured Newton Abbot went home with a bonus-point win. 

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said it was a meeting between evenly matched sides settled by small margins. 

“In the second half, we had the advantage of the wind in our favour, but did not kick on and dominate field position,” said Goaman. 

“Credit to Newton Abbot, who are a decent side and defended very well. Our players had a lot of energy and we were disappointed we lost the game. A few errors and penalties cost us. 

Most Read

  1. 1 North Devon District Hospital to be redeveloped after trust merger
  2. 2 'Despicable and dangerous' Arson attack at Barnstaple retirement apartments
  3. 3 Bus service cuts likely unless Covid funding extended
  1. 4 New North Devon Surf and Music Festival announces line-up
  2. 5 Mandy delivers sunshine - with help from Dame Arlene
  3. 6 A decade of packaging excellence for ASDA
  4. 7 Controversial 80 homes in Fremington 'green wedge' approved
  5. 8 Opinions on measures against anti-social behaviour arising from dogs wanted
  6. 9 Council tax rebate boost confirmed
  7. 10 The Tour of Britain will not return to Devon in 2022

“The players they gave it their all. Mark Lee, Billy Teape and Rob Elliott caught the eye and deserve a lot of credit for their no-nonsense tackling.” 

Oscar Carter Burns was the sponsor’s man of the match. 

Bideford will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in the league when they go to Paignton this Saturday. 

Torrington dipped out 45-5 in Plymouth to the Old Technicians. Conditions were appalling at the Weston Mill ground and both sides had to plug through the mud. 

Techs led 17-5 at the interval and added four more tries in the second session. Adrian Guppy in the centre was the Torrington try scorer. Torrington retrace their steps this Saturday, as they are away to Plymouth Argaum. 

Barnstaple Athletic were awarded a walkover by Cullompton 2nd XV, who were unable to raise a side in the Devon Merit Table. 

Barnstaple Colts’ game against South Molton did go ahead and finished in a 50-0 win. 

Bideford,s Jono Slee makes a great tackle to bring down the Chard ball carrier.

Bideford,s Jono Slee makes a great tackle to bring down the Chard ball carrier. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Spectators watch the lineout throw from close range.

Spectators watch the lineout throw from close range. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford Scrum Half, Chris Snell opened the scoring for Bideford with the first try of the game.

Bideford Scrum Half, Chris Snell opened the scoring for Bideford with the first try of the game. - Credit: Kevin Crowl


Rugby
Bideford News

Don't Miss

The offence occurred in July 2021 in Litchdon Street, near Barnstaple Square

Barnstaple man prosecuted and fined for drinking in public

Joseph Bulmer

person
the Nectary Restaurant

A Devon Tourism Award is on the menu for The Nectary Restaurant 

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon
Badgershill Wood - just off Abbotsham Road

290 home development in Bideford rejected to save ancient woodland

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Former attorney general and current Torridge MP Sir Geoffrey Cox

Torridge MP Sir Geoffrey consults on alleged lockdown parties at No10

Joseph Bulmer

person