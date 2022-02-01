Late defeat for Robins after superb Cup triumph

After the excellent Devon Cup win over Tiverton Town, it was a bump back to earth for Bideford, as they went down to a 2-0 defeat at title-chasing Frome Town in the Southern League.

The Robins moved into the semi-finals of the Devon St Luke’s Challenge Cup courtesy of a first-half goal from Matt Buchan, cleverly steering a neat finish into the bottom corner for a 1-0 win.

For long periods at Frome, Bideford looked like building on their recent improvement in form and confidence, frustrating a side lying second in the table until they were finally breached by two goals in the final 15 minutes.

In a tight first period, Adam Seedhouse Evans made a couple of routine saves for Bideford and it was probably the Frome ‘keeper, James Carey, who had the busier 45 minutes, producing a super block to repel a header from Lewis Wilson.

Kai Fisher and George Nancekivell combined for the Robins’ best chance after the break but the eventual volley from Toby Down was well saved.

Frome got their breakthrough on 75 minutes, when a Rex Mannings shot deflected past Seedhouse Evans and the home side sealed the win with a close-range effort from Alex Monks.

It is another test for Bideford this weekend, as they travel to Paulton Rovers, who are currently seventh in the table.

Harry Stevens scored a fabulous hat-trick for Ilfracombe Town in their 7-2 demolition of Cornish visitors Helston Athletic in the Toolstation Western League Premier.

Helston actually grabbed an early lead from a Stuart Bowker header at Marlborough Park but that merely stirred the Bluebirds into life, with Jack Langford volleying home a fine leveller.

Stevens got his afternoon underway with an accomplished finish and Liam Short made it 3-1 at the interval. A Craig Veal penalty reduced the arrears for Helston but Ilfracombe then went goal-crazy.

Scott Huxtable made it 4-2 with a header, Stevens scored on the rebound from a saved penalty and then completed his treble. Joe Barker completed the scoring for Ilfracombe, who were back in action with the visit of Saltash United on Tuesday night.

Cup progress for the Robins - Credit: Bideford AFC



