Langford, 29, was made to work hard for his win in the six round super-middleweight contest and secured a narrow 58-56 win.

The fighter, known as the ‘Baggies Bomber’ due to his huge following of West Bromwich Albion Football Club fans, started on the front foot as he took the fight to Castegnaro, he landed a neat left to the body in the first round.

The Frenchman rallied and looked encouraged after landing a clean shot on Langford. The boxer, who trains in Birmingham, did take a tumble but it was ruled as a slip.

The second round was an even contest as the pair tangled in the middle of the ring. Castegnaro, 28, forced Langford back to the ropes but the former British and Commonwealth middleweight champion managed to dodge the strikes before answering with a quick one-two to Castegnaro’s head.

Langford began to settle into his room and landed a left hook as the fighters traded in the third round.

Despite Langford being the more dominant of the two, Castegnaro did enjoy spells of success but a strong fifth and sixth round secured the win for Langford.

After the fight, Langford said: “Back to winning ways! I was a little jittery to begin with, I have to admit, but I soon warmed up. To be completely honest, I was actually very nervous and a bit tentative early on, which resulted in a hesitant first few rounds.

“It was to be expected after the lay off and moving up a weight division, but I warmed into it and started to box well and by the end I was really dominating and hurting my opponent, especially with the left hook.

Langford has already declared his intentions to become a two-weight British or Commonwealth champion and said: ”It was good to get the experience at 168lbs against a fully-fledged super-middleweight who has fought two of the best light-heavyweights in the country - Olympian Joshua Buatsi and English champion Liam Conroy.

Many others would have had a more conventional or less dangerous opponent for their first step up to a new weight and, if I’m going to be completely honest, I probably would have liked to have had an easier opponent but now the job’s done and I’ve come through well, I’m very happy.”