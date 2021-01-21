Kingsley School judoka celebrate England calls

Published: 10:49 AM January 21, 2021

Kingsley School judoka have been celebrating selection onto the England Judo Pathway Programmes.

Despite starting the year in lockdown, Elise Helps and Bailey Walters have been gradually developing and making progress, working hard and winning Devon and Regional Championships, as well as taking gold at the West of England Schools' Championships.

And the club were delighted to see them invited to join the England Regional Development Squad, known as the 'REDS'.

The programme is for children aged 11 to 14 and aims to prepare players with the necesary technical, tactical, physical, mental and lifestyle attributes to progress through the GB Judo Pathway.

It is seen as a vital step forward for all young judoka who are successfully selected to the team and the Kingsley duo have completed the first squad training sessions with England coaches using Zoom.

This enabled them to join many other judoka selected onto the 2021 squad from all areas of England and Bailey said: "I'm really excited to be on REDS and once I got used to the Zoom it was a good session."

Caitlyn De'Ath and Tristan Walters have retained their England squad places on the cadet level of the REDS programme, while Amie McMurray has been promoted onto the England Talent Development Squad, the next level above REDS.