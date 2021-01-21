Kingsley School judoka celebrate England calls
- Credit: Simon Ward/Kingsley School
Kingsley School judoka have been celebrating selection onto the England Judo Pathway Programmes.
Despite starting the year in lockdown, Elise Helps and Bailey Walters have been gradually developing and making progress, working hard and winning Devon and Regional Championships, as well as taking gold at the West of England Schools' Championships.
And the club were delighted to see them invited to join the England Regional Development Squad, known as the 'REDS'.
The programme is for children aged 11 to 14 and aims to prepare players with the necesary technical, tactical, physical, mental and lifestyle attributes to progress through the GB Judo Pathway.
It is seen as a vital step forward for all young judoka who are successfully selected to the team and the Kingsley duo have completed the first squad training sessions with England coaches using Zoom.
You may also want to watch:
This enabled them to join many other judoka selected onto the 2021 squad from all areas of England and Bailey said: "I'm really excited to be on REDS and once I got used to the Zoom it was a good session."
Caitlyn De'Ath and Tristan Walters have retained their England squad places on the cadet level of the REDS programme, while Amie McMurray has been promoted onto the England Talent Development Squad, the next level above REDS.
Most Read
- 1 Devon's Tiki surf brand is up for sale
- 2 Barnstaple man cleared of drug dealing charges
- 3 'Bonkers' idea led to the creation of Children's Hospice South West
- 4 Northam murder suspect remanded in custody
- 5 I'm Still Standing: Ambulance worker's battle against the darkness
- 6 Barnstaple's The ilab launches iPad appeal to help lockdown home schoolers
- 7 Tributes to Ilfracombe's 30-year school governor
- 8 Three more Covid deaths at North Devon District Hospital but cases are falling
- 9 Terrified shoppers fled Devon city centre attack
- 10 Man charged with murder of Northam pensioner