Kingsley School Judo Club hosted another celebration, to commemorate World Judo Day last Sunday

World Judo Day takes place on the same date every year, to celebrate the birthday of Jigoro Kano, the founder of judo. Today, more than 40 million people practice judo around the world on a daily basis.

Each year the International Judo Federation, host a themed celebration today, previous years have included Courage, Judo for the World, Honour, Perseverance and Respect.

Therefore, this year the attention was focused on the Environment with a 'Plant a Tree' Theme and as a team we hope to plant a tree later in the term next to the Dojo.

For many of our Judoka and parents it was an exciting first occurrence of a judo competition.

This can be a very nervous and thrilling experience for both the competitors and their families watching.

A huge thank you for the support from teams representing Drake Judo Club in Plymouth, Kazoku Judo Club, Truro attended alongside Kingsley Pupils who all took part in a fun and memorable event, which also included a World Judo Day inter-active Kahoot game.

The event is also only for children aged five to seven, so this is a great opportunity, as these age groups do not always have the chance to take part in competitions within their own age range.

Kingsley children had a great day, producing some excellent judo at this age level.

Year three pupils Jamiee Ledger and Willow Bishop both Gold medals, while year two pupil Harrison Bishop won two bronze medals, as he stepped up, and also offered to compete in a slight high level group gaining valuable experience.

Members from the Community Club also enjoyed the event with newcomer William Harris taking a gold medal in the lightweight newcomers group after he overcame Lucas Jeffreys from Truro in the final.

Franco De Georgio finished in second place alongside teammate Maddox Lee who finished third in the five-year-old category. Samuel Rapsey finished second in the light middleweight group after just being missing out to Jacob Lawtry from Plymouth, who took first place.

Harrsion Bishop, with the help from his mum on his team also won the World Judo Day Kahoot quiz.

Our older judoka took part in the Welsh Open in Cardiff. With the British Championships just a few weeks away the event was supported by some real talented youths all looking to test form and fitness levels ahead of the those British Judo Championships.

Amie McMurray, who has just moved into the Cadet Aged band, is still adjusting to the step up a level, unfortunately lost her opening two bouts.

However, Amie fought back hard in her next two contests with two massively impressive performances in her next 2 fights.

Tristan Walters was in good form and really set out a message with a strong performance ahead of the British Championships later this month, by winning gold.

Tristan won his opening rounds with a variety of throws, which set up a final against current British Champion Freddie Egleton. These two have had a few tough fights all year with Freddie winning the most recent fights.

The fight was very even and went into Golden Score, but this time Tristan remain calm and very much composed and eventually caught Freddie for a Wazaari to win the gold.

Two of the Kingsley School judoka Amie McMurray and Gareth Williams travelled to Holland with the Western Area Squad to compete at the Emmen and Alkmmar International Tournaments.

Two competitions in two days is a tough challenge against so many top European clubs and well over 1500 Judoka taking part in both events

Amie returned with a bronze medal while Gareth produced his best performance to date in his category.

Back in the UK and nine of the Kingsley Judoka younger generation attended the Western Area Schools Championships in Weston-super-Mare where they picked up no fewer than 10 medals!

Elise Helps, Bailey Walters, Tristan Walters, Jersey Ledger all won gold medals while Kyra McDonald bagged silver and Fintan Connor, Daisy Walters Brodie Skinner all claimed bronze medals.

Kingsley School Judo Club is an open community club and offers classes throughout the week starting with children aged three years old, in the Judo Tots programme.

So if your inspired and would like to challenge your children to build their life skills through sport why not come along and just try it. For further details, contact Simon Ward on email at wards@kingsleyschoolbideford.co.uk