All four are members of the Bideford-based Kingsley School Judo Club and have been training hard throughout the summer for the event.

The tournament will see six different categories contested from Under-14 Pre Cadet to veterans and there is also a category for visually impaired athletes.

Teams are attending from as far as New Zealand, India, Malta, South Africa and many other Commonwealth Nations as well as all the Home Nations.

The Kingsley team will competing in the Pre Cadet competition which takes place on the Saturday of the tournament.

Simon Ward of Kingsley School says: "It will be a tough event, which will offer a real challenge for medals, but the team are very excited about the event and have been very focused on the goal and will now go into the competition with confidence after a great training build up."

The four youngsters involved are:

Amie McMurray U40Kg; the current English Open Champion and British Judo national silver medallist.

Tristan Walters U34Kg; the current British Schools National Champion and English Open bronze medalist.

Jersey Ledger U52kg; currently the West of England Schools Champion and British National Schools Championship bronze medallist.

Caitlyn De'Ath U63Kg; the current Devon County Judo Champion and West Of England Schools Championship medallist.