The event is a perfect opportunity for young competitors to gain experience of tournament situations.

Kingsley returned with three gold medals, two silver and four bronze.

Bailey Walters produced three good Ippon throws to win a gold medal, and there was success for Gabriel Napier who won all three of his fights too.

Kingsley's other gold went to Kyra McDonald, who won the battle of the lightweight girls.

Elsie Helps was in fine form on the way to winning a silver medal, winning her first three fights before losing out in the final. There was also silver to Jack Hews in the lightweight boys.

Bronze medals went to Daisy Walters, Henry Lawrence, William Brown and Freddie Horrocks, with all fighting bravely and showing plenty of potential for the future.