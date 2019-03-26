Kingsley coach Simon Ward with Fintan Connor and Tristan Walters. Kingsley coach Simon Ward with Fintan Connor and Tristan Walters.

Walters, representing Great Torrington School, became the British Schools champion in the U34kg division with a golden score victory over Llanishen High School’s Laurence Hill.

After three minutes of deadlock, Walters caught Hill with a foot sweeping throw nine seconds into the decider to secure a waza-ari score.

Walters was in impressive form, winning four bouts leading up to the final, including victory over the number one seed in round one.

Kingsley School Judo Club’s Fintan Connor, Jersey Ledger and Gareth Williams were also among the 700 judoka in action at two-day championships at the English Institute of Sport.

Kingsley School Judo Club's Gareth Williams and Jersey Ledger.

Ledger was a medallist for the second year in a row after winning bronze in the U44kg division.

She battled back after defeat in the preliminary round to win her next three contests, setting up a medal fight against Mayfield Grammar School’s Isabelle Watson, where she secured Ippon.

There was also a bronze medal for Connor, representing Great Torrington School in the U46kg division.

Connor was defeated by the eventual gold medallist on his way to his victorious medal contest against Harvey Woods.

Williams moved up to the U73kg division, and took every one of his fights to the full four-minute contest time. Defeat to Matt Brimicombe meant he finished ninth.

Kingsley School Judo Club coach Simon Ward said: “Kingsley have an impressive record at the National Schools Championships, in recent years the team have returned from the event with an amazing 7 Gold, 2 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.

“I’m really proud of the team’s efforts, it’s been a very long and difficult journey to prepare for these championships, but on reflection looking at the standard of competition, our team’s performances and achievements have been outstanding.”