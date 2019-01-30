Tristan Walters was a silver medal winner. Picture: Contributed Tristan Walters was a silver medal winner. Picture: Contributed

Five Kingsley Judoka were among the 280 in action at the competition across three age groups.

Tristan Walters was a silver medal winner in the pre-cadet U34kg division. He won his first bout by Ippon throwing his opponent before losing his second.

After winning his next two he came up against the Wirral’s Jack Stanley in his fifth and final contest of the day, where he controlled the contest well to earn the silverware.

There was also a silver for Mark Wild in the junior U60kg division. Wild reached the final after fighting well throughout, but was unable to sustain his form in the final bout.

A lack of opponents in her usual weight class meant Amie McMurray was given a challenge in the U40kg division, but that didn’t stop her earning a bronze medal.

McMurray’s bouts included forcing British Championships silver medallist Isobel Dowson to a tight penalty defeat and an eight-and-a-half minute golden score fight against Jennie Francis.

Brodie Skinner and Liam Stapleton were also in action. Skinner competed for the first time in the cadet category, but was eliminated after two bouts in the U55kg division.

Stapleton competed well before being eliminated from the pre-cadet U60kg division.