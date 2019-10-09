The team of Tristan Walters, Amie McMurray, Jersey Ledger and Caitlyn De'Ath represented England and competed against squads from as far as New Zealand, Australia, India, Malta and South Africa, as well as the home nations.

A memorable trip for the team saw Walters come away with a bronze medal for his efforts in the boys U34kg competition.

After a semi-final defeat to Indian Anurag Sagar, Walters went into the bout against Evan Price from Wales, where a tactical bout saw the Kingsley boy come out on top.

McMurray battled to a ninth place finish overall in the girls U40kg division, and Jersey Ledger had to settle for 12th place in the girls U52kg competition.

The school's final competitor was Caitlyn De'Ath, who finished ninth overall in the girls' U63kg division.

Coach Simon Ward said: "It was a fantastic experience for the team, I'm proud of their efforts and certainly hope now it inspires them all to refocus their Judo and move forward with clear goals for the future."