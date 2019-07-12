Peter and Karen Slade at the new Karen's Lake. Peter and Karen Slade at the new Karen's Lake.

Karen's Lake is named after the daughter of Peter Slade, who was one of the driving forces behind its construction.

Club members went along to see the official opening, conducted by Karen Slade herself and followed up with a fish session.

Also attending were Jude Gubb from Bideford Town Council and Paul Carter from the Environment Agency.

Karen's Lake has been under construction for just over six years and has proven a challenge for BDAC Coarse Secretary Steve Bailey and the work party volunteers with a number of leaks during this period.

Dean Siford with a nice mirrot carp from Tarka Swims. Dean Siford with a nice mirrot carp from Tarka Swims.

But they persevered and have produced a wonderful water which is stocked with around 70 carp above 10 pound in weight, with some considerably larger.

The lake has been designed in conjunction with the British Disabled Angling Association (BDAA) and, like George's Lake, the other lake at the complex is fully accessible to disabled anglers.

A number of club anglers fished throughout the afternoon and produced some cracking fish, the first of which fell to Matt Cross after just 15 minutes.

The largest of the day was hooked by Nathan England and tipped the scales at 17lb 5oz.

Also catching were Dean Siford, Jake England, Adam Young and junior club member Tyler Scott.

Karen's Lake is a member's only lake although George's Lake, a mixed stock water, is available to fish on day tickets.

Club memberships are available from either Summerlands Tackle in Westward Ho! or from Anglers Heaven at Bideford Pannier Market.