The 21-year-old overcame Belgian Christopher Heyman 7-6, 6-3 in Saturday's final to claim his first ITF World Tennis Tour singles title of 2020.

Zuc battled his way to the final with three-set matches in the quarter and semi finals, while Heyman had beaten British duo Jack Draper and Aidan McHugh.

Heyman started the final strongly but fell away after being overpowered in the first set tie break. Zuk dominated the second set to take the title.

Zuk said: "This is my first time playing in Britain since playing a junior event when I was 14.

"I am obviously very pleased to win the title, and have thoroughly enjoyed my week here in Barnstaple.

"Everyone has been so friendly and helpful, and it's been great to play in front of such a big crowd with first class ball crew too."

The Pole went on to make it an even more satisfying week, capturing the doubles title alongside compatriot Jan Zielinski.

In a tense final which pitted them against last year's champions Evan Hoyt and Luke Johnson, the Poles held their nerve to claim the title in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.

LTA tournament director Richard Joyner said: "We've had another great week in Barnstaple which was capped off by a fantastic finals day on Saturday.

"I'd like to thank the Tarka Tennis Centre for hosting the event and helping the LTA towards its vision of opening up tennis to more people all year round.

"We saw some good performances from the Brits here including Jack Draper and Aidan McHugh earlier in the week, as well as Evan Hoyt and Luke Johnson in the doubles final, and Kacper Zuk was a very deserving champion."

The tournament is part of an international calendar of tournaments being staged by the LTA in Britain in 2020, providing a showcase for tennis outside of the traditional summer grass court season and opening up the sport to more fans around the country.

Tarka Tennis Centre is set to host a second event later in the year, with a women's £25,000 event scheduled for September.