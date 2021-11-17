The King is on his way back for Bideford

Bideford's Josh King made his presence felt with some strong carries. against South Molton 2nds. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford centre Josh King is on the way back after nearly two years out of the game.

King was a 1st XV regular before sustaining a shoulder injury and was just getting back into the swing of things when he contracted pneumonia.

It has been a long road back to the rugby pitch, but King is now on the way.

“As I have not trained or played since having pneumonia last February, the fitness is a little scratchy,” said King. “I have started back by playing laying a little bit for Bideford 2nd XV.

“Right now, I am just easing back with the aim of getting back in the first team during the season.”

Torrington gave fellow strugglers Dartmouth a run for their money before going down 20-14 in a ding-dong encounter.

Dartmouth had to come from behind to win the game, which Torrington led for most of the 80 minutes.

The Riversiders scraped a one-point lead with a couple of minutes to go and ensured the points with a try from the last play of the game.

It was a bruising encounter at times with Torrington having to empty the bench to deal with injury problems, which included two cases of concussion.

Zerran Bell, the Torrington coach, said: “The resolve of our bench crew to play out of position to finish the game was so impressive.

“An astounding cover tackle from Brendon de Beer kept us in the game until the last few minutes when Dartmouth slotted a penalty to go 15-14 up.

“Our forward dominance saw Liam Ellis get over the line, only to be judged held up.

Torrie were on the bus for the first few minutes and that allowed Dartmouth to take the lead.

“Then we took control through our forward dominance and let the backs do the damage,” said Bell.

Blaine Quinlan bagged the first try then Aiden Guppy added a second after a devastating counter attack by Cameron Valley. Guppy added the extras.

It was Valley’s last game for a while as he is about to embark on basic training in the armed forces.

It’s derby day for Torrington this Saturday aagainst South Molton.