Duo remembered before Devon fixture

Published: 9:00 AM April 6, 2021

Players from both sides observed a minute’s silence on Sunday prior to Devon’s game against Clevedon at North Devon CC’s Instow ground.

The club flag was flown at half-mast in memory of two cricket figures who had died since the end of last season.

North Devon CC president John Phillips died in early March shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday, while umpire John Silver, who regularly stood in matches at Instow, was also remembered.

A youthful Devon side defeated Clevedon by 13-runs in a high-scoring match.

Jack Harding (2-12) struck two early blows with the new ball, dismissing openers James Horler and Harry Ward to leave the hosts 16-2 in the eighth over.

But Elliot Hamilton and Ben Beaumont shared a 76-run stand for the third wicket, before Matthew Carpenter (2-52) claimed a quickfire brace to make it 95-4 in the 24th over.

Hamilton was then joined by captain Zac Bess and they put on a 125-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with the latter hitting five sixes and a four in his 59 off 50 balls.

Jacob Lintott ended the Bess attack - but his 10-over spell cost 102 runs - and then took a catch to help Tyler Leaman dismiss Hamilton for a fine 126, off 112 balls, having hit six sixes and 11 fours.

Adam Small (37 not out) and Ben Privett (25 not out) shared an unbroken 61 for the seventh wicket as Devon closed their 50 overs on 308-6 and Clevedon lost Edward Wade, run out for four, to the third ball of their reply,

Jamie Baird followed for just six to make it 29-2, but Harry Ellison and Lintott rebuilt the innings with a superb 126-run stand.

Lintott hit a six and four fours in his 60 off 52 balls, but Scott Ford fell without scoring and Ryan Thorpe followed for just eight.

Ellison’s innings came to an end at 136, off 128 balls, when he was bowled by Bess, after hitting two sixes and 19 fours, to leave Clevedon 257-7 in the 43rd over.

And although Dan Williams (13), Jack Houston (24) and Carpenter (20) all chipped in with late runs, the visitors were dismissed for 295 with five balls remaining.

Privett (3-55) was the pick of the Devon attack, as Bess (2-36) and Jamie Stephens (2-57) nabbed braces.