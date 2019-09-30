The Barnstaple Jewson Marathon and Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery The Barnstaple Jewson Marathon and Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

More than 700 took part across the two events, organised by North Devon Road Runners, with 239 finishing the marathon and 475 completing the half marathon.

Okehampton Running Club's Robert Kelly took first place in the marathon with a time of 2hrs, 51mins and 5secs.

Kelly finished just four seconds ahead of Bideford AAC's Stephen Cameron, who crossed the line with a time of 2:51:09.

Matthew Shipping of Team H was third overall with a time of 2:51:32.

North Devon Road Runners' Ben Clough finished 10th with a time of 3:04:06.

Cornwall AC's Amy Sole was the fastest female with a time of 3:08:16. Team H's Charlotte Gribble's time of 3:17:38 put her second fastest.

The third fastest female was Exmouth Harrier Kelly Thomas, who finished with a time of 3:25:24.

The half marathon saw Royal Navy Marathon Team runners take two of the top three spots.

Adam Stokes took a fairly comfortable victory, crossing the line nearly three minutes ahead of his nearest rivals with a time of 1:12:11.

Navy teammate Bryn Phillips (1:15:09) was third, coming in nine seconds after Exmouth Harriers' Berihu Hadera, who finished with a time of 1:15:00.

South Molton Strugglers' Mike Lesniak (1:18:24) and James Stanley (1:20:07) secured spaces in the top 10, finishing fifth and eighth respectively.

The fastest female was South West Road Runners' Victoria Hill, who finished with a time of 1:27:47. Just behind her was North Devon Road Runners' Rachel Bunting, who posted a time of 1:28:03.

The third fastest female was Royal Navy Athletics Club's Fleur Peoples, who finished with a time of 1:30:23.

The full results for the Barnstaple Marathon, as well as the half marathon results, can be found at Chip Timing.

The marathon saw runners go from Rock Park out to Heanton before going around RMB Chivenor.

After returning to Barnstaple they made their way out to Fremington Quay via the Tarka Trail, before rejoining the trail at Yelland and returning to the finish at Rock Park.

Half marathon competitors took on the second half of the marathon course.

Jewson Barnstaple Marathon - Top 10

1, Robert Kelly (Okehampton Running Club) 2:51:05

2, Stephen Cameron (Bideford AAC) 2:51:09

3, Matthew Shipping (Team H) 2:51:32

4, Nick Reynolds (Dorset Doddlers) 2:55:37

5, Rob Williams (Plymouth Harriers) 2:58:57

6, Andrew Vallance (Okehampton RC) 3:02:57

7, Adam Main 3:02:58

8, Rich Horsfall (Quantock Harriers) 3:03:36

9, Jason Carr (Team H) 3:03:59

10, Ben Clough (North Devon Road Runners) 3:04:08.

Jewson Barnstaple Half Marathon - Top 10

1, Adam Stokes (Royal Navy Marathon Team) 1:12:11

2, Berihu Hadera (Exmouth Harriers) 1:15:00

3, Bryn Phillips (Royal Navy Marathon Team) 1:15:09

4, Matthew Bradley (City of Plymouth AC) 1:17:19

5, Mike Lesniak (South Molton Strugglers) 1:18:24

6, Scott Jamieson (Exmouth Harriers) 1:19:09

7, Andrew Stay (Royal Navy Marathon Team) 1:19:55

8, James Stanley (South Molton Strugglers) 1:20:07

9, Juliam Smith (Gade Valley Harriers) 1:21:01

10, Milan Goc (South West Road Runners) 1:21:30