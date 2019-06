Burnage lifted the St Andrews Links Trophy, winning the championship with an overall score of 20-under par.

A hard-fought final round saw Burnage come from three shots back to pip long-time leader Matty Lambwin by one shot.

The round included a back nine of the Old Course at St Andrews which saw him birdie the 10th, eagle the 14th and par the rest.

The win gives the 23-year-old a boost to his hopes of making the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team.

"This is one of our majors of amateur golf so it's fantastic," said Burnage.

"You can't take anything for granted, but by winning one of the majors on a links course you would like to think you have given yourself a real chance."

Burnage came into the championship off the back of a confidence boosting climb of the leaderboard at the Brabazon Trophy at Alwoodley. After finding himself 120th after the first round, he battled back to finish in the top 20.

At St Andrews, Lamb was making all the running, scoring a bogey-free 64 on the Jubilee course in the first round and following up with 63, 69 on the Old to be 20-under par after three rounds.

Saunton golfer Saunton's Jake Burnage with the St Andrews Links Trophy together with his family and partner at the iconic course. Picture HELEN STANDEN Saunton golfer Saunton's Jake Burnage with the St Andrews Links Trophy together with his family and partner at the iconic course. Picture HELEN STANDEN

Burnage, meanwhile, was making his way steadily up the leaderboard, opening with 69, and adding rounds of 64, 66 to be three shots back with 18 holes to play.

The two rivals, who were well apart from the rest of the field, were still separated by three shots after nine holes of the final round. But then Burnage made his move, with the long 14th proving to be the decider.

Burnage holed a 12ft putt for eagle, while Lamb bogeyed the hole for a three shot swing.

"Matty played fantastic golf all the way and really didn't do much wrong, but the difference was the three shots on the 14th," said Burnage.

"I was very nicely in my own zone and concentrating, but it was nice to soak up the atmosphere and to have my parents and girlfriend there and a couple of guys from home. It was amazing, absolutely amazing.

"I wanted to prove to myself that I really could do it."

His partner, Helen Standen, herself a golfer, said: "Jake was the only player in the competition to shoot all four rounds in the 60's and is now just one of two people in history to ever shoot below 270 after four rounds around St Andrews."

"I was meant to be playing in a competition myself in Bath, but after hearing of his first two round scores (he was 11 under after two rounds), I dropped everything and made my way up to St Andrews as I was not going to miss this!"