North Devon welcomed Hatherleigh to the Sandhills in the Premier North. Picture: Matt Smart North Devon welcomed Hatherleigh to the Sandhills in the Premier North. Picture: Matt Smart

Skipper Tom Popham made the top score of 57 for North Devon in their 45-over total of 214 for four. Moore was next best on 43.

Man of the match Moore took four of the Hatherleigh wickets to fall in a running total of 34 for five then returned at the end to knock over Sean Letheren to finish with five for 18.

It was North Devon’s first win in Premier North and lifted them off the bottom of the table. Hatherleigh are now propping up the table.

For North Devon skipper Tom Popham it was a win to savour.

“We put together a complete performance with bat, ball and in the field,” said Popham.

“Considering the wind, which negated one side of the ground from both ends, 210 was a very good score.

“We adapted very well and posted the sort of total I have been looking for all season.

“Having done that we had to follow up with the ball, which we did and made things difficult for Hatherleigh straight away.

“It was good to see Jack Moore get his first five-for and hold the innings together with his 43. He was backed up with the ball by Jack Popham, Josh Atkinson and Fred King very well.”

Popham stressed before the game it was time for the batters to do the business and he got the response he wanted.

Moore’s partnership of 60 for the third wicket with Ben Howe (29) got the ball rolling then skipper Popham was involved in stands worth 129 with Moore, Jaz Kalsi (24) and Jack Popham (19no).

Five Hatherleigh bowlers took a wicket each. Paul Heard (1-33) and Dan Fogerty gave away little in their nine-over allocations.

Hatherleigh were six for three before they knew it with skipper Rob Cockwill the next man in. Cockwill batted through for an unbeaten 32 while wickets fell at the other end to Moore, Matt Dart, George McEndoo and Fred King (2-13).

Hatherleigh have now gone four games without a win in Premier North and will be aiming to end the season with a win against Sandford this Saturday.

Rob Cockwill, who has been deputising for injured skipper Mark Lake, said the result at North Devon and others beforehand were less important than the learning experience.

“North Devon performed very well and fully deserved the win,’ said Cockwill

“We were just out-batted, out-fielded and out-bowled Apart from that it went well.”

“Ours is a very young side and we will learn a lot from it.”

