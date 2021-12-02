Injuries play a role in Barnstaple defeat on the road

Barum skipper Winston James is off to New Zealand for the rest of the season. PHOTO: Bob Collins - Credit: Archant

Barnstaple skipper Winston James hopes back-row colleague Dan Lee will be fit to play against Henley at Pottington Road this Saturday.

Lee only stayed on the pitch for the first 26 minutes of last Saturday’s 33-8 National Two South setback at Barnes.

Flynn Elworthy replaced No.8 Lee, who suffered a rib injury.

“Something popped or pinged in a maul and Dan had to go off,” said James. “Hopefully he will be fit for Henley at home this Saturday.”

Barnstaple, one off the bottom of the table, had Barnes on their to-win target list and thought they were in with a chance at half time.

“We were only 11-8 down and that was despite not playing that well, just okay,” said James.

“We said at half-time we were in with a chance of pinching an away game but it did not work out that way.

“A few decision-making errors crept into our game and we shipped 22 points.”

Kyran McManus kicked a penalty for Barnstaple and Matt Gohl plunged over for a try on the half-hour mark.

One player who definitely won’t be featuring against Henley is speedster Noah Sixton, who will have arrived in the Emirates by then ahead of the Dubai Sevens.

Sixton, who was won three Sevens caps for England, moved to North Devon recently and joined the nearest club.

“He looks sharp and we hope to see him playing when he gets back from Dubai,” said James.

Torrington were forced to pull out of their game against Tamar Saracens in Devon One due to test-and-trace alerts.

“We had four players pinged for Covid and could not play them until the results came back,” said coach Zerran Bell.

“As they don’t actually have Covid, we won’t be able to rearrange the game either.

“Combined with having lots of players with work commitments, we could not get down to Plymouth.

“After our amazing performance against South Molton in our previous game it was a frustrating situation to be in.”

Torrington travel to Totnes this Saturday.

South Molton’s home game against Buckfastleigh was called off as the visitors were unable to raise a team. Molton have no league game this weekend.