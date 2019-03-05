Ilfracombe v South Molton II. Picture: Rob Newall Ilfracombe v South Molton II. Picture: Rob Newall

Second-placed Ilfracombe, who have only lost once in the Merit Table this season, scored six tries against Molts – three in each half.

Combe’s rolling style of play was on show from the first whistle with Adam Wyatt quickly crossing the line on the back of some well-executed phases. Jamie Matthews slotted the extras.

It was another 15 minutes of hard up-and-down rugby before Combe were able to cross the line again through Pete Gammon.

Matthews then finished another Gammon line break to score out wide and send Combe into the break 19-0 up with the kick.

Poor discipline saw two yellow cards for Combe before South Molton burrowed over the line to pull back to 19-7.

Injured co-captain Jay O’Beirne sensed a resurgent South Molton and put his hand up to steer his boys home.

O’Beirne’s 60th-minute try secured the bonus point and was followed by another to Wyatt and a first to Combe’s man of the match Jacob Mascall.

Combe will look to build on their victory away to Honiton this Saturday.