Ilfracombe missed an early penalty after trading blows up and down the field with Exmouth for the first 20 minutes. Adam Wyatt finally broke the deadlock in the 24th minute and further tries by Dermot Dalton, Radford Chugg, and Jay O’Beirne saw Ilfracombe take a 24-0 lead into half time. Dalton two from four.

Ilfracombe responded to an early second half Exmouth try with five of their own, Billy Morley-Williams and Max Lees adding the first and last of those with O’Beirne, Chugg, and Dalton adding a second each.

Dalton chipped in with another four conversions. Exmouth scored a consolation try with the last possession of the match.

Ilfracombe have a break before entertaining Torrington Legends on February 9.

Bideford Quins travelled to Honiton II with only 12 players and in dreadful conditions put in an heroic performance, before going down 15-0.

Bideford borrowed 3 players and proceeded to dominate the scrums with props Dan Bissett and Richard Squire in the thick of the action.

Honiton led 8-0 at half time and only when the visitors were down to 12 fit players following injuries to all the Honiton loanees did the hosts score again.

Quins camped on the Honiton try line on a few occasions, but could not cross for what would have been well-deserved points.

As the rain poured down Bideford lost two more through injuries and the referee called an early halt to proceedings.

Luke Ridler at No.8 and full-back Freddie Fishleigh excelled, but the intrepid travellers deserved praise for their stoic display.

Bideford Colts lost 21-0 to Merit Table leaders Exeter Saracens in a muddy and wet affair.

The first half produced a great spectacle in poor conditions but no points. Bideford worked hard to keep their line intact.

Bideford lost key players Magnus Carter-Burns at fly half and Aidy Guppy at centre due to injury in the second half. Saracens took full advantage by scoring three tries and converting all three.

On a day when the entire team played well, Isaac Clarke was Bideford’s man of the match.