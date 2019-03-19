Ilfracombe v Salcombe in the Devon Junior Plate final. Picture: Kevin Crowl Ilfracombe v Salcombe in the Devon Junior Plate final. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Ilfracombe are already through to the semi-finals of the Dave Butt Trophy, where they will meet either Salcombe again or Torquay Athletic Extras in the semi-finals on April 6.

And there is still a chance to catch Sidmouth II at the top of Devon Merit Table Two North East and win that competition too. Sidmouth are six points ahead of Ilfracombe, but have played two more games.

Atrocious conditions at Brimlands hinted at a likely forward battle and that was exactly how the game panned out.

Despite significant early pressure form Combe, a lack of discipline saw penalties conceded at critical moments.

The deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute when lock Pete Gammon took the pick and run from the Salcombe 22. Full-back Jamie Matthews converted for a 7-0 lead at the break.

Prop Adam Wyatt secured a second for Combe at the 54th minute from a short pick and drive. Unfortunately, Wyatt dislocated a shoulder in the process of scoring and that was his race run.

Salcombe got a penalty back, but that was the least of Combe’s worries. Scrum-half Jack Bourne had to go off suffering from suspected hypothermia and was replaced by Nigel East, who usually plays in the pack.

A penalty converted by Matthews in the 73rd minute was swiftly followed by a try for hooker Stu Pickard that closed out the match.

Ilfracombe return to Merit Table action on Saturday when they pay a visit to Exeter Engineers.

