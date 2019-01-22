Crediton travelled with 14 players, which was a credit to them as many games have been cried off this season.

Jay O’Beirne led the way for Ilfracombe with four tries, with Radford Chugg bagging two.

Their other try scorers were Jacob Mascall, Luke Wyatt, Sam Coates, Liam Drew and Jack Bourne. Dermot Dalton kicked seven conversions.

Ilfracombe are away to Exmouth Nomads this Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Merit Table, Torrington II go to Exeter Engineers, Bideford go to Tiverton and South Molton are at home to Crediton III.

Bideford Quins went down 32-19 to visiting Bude IIs in a contest dominated for long periods by the Cornishmen. They opened a 15-0 lead with three tries before the hosts got in to the game with an Adam Crouch try on half time.

Bude got the scoreboard moving after the break with a converted try before Crouch scored the try of the game after captain Simon Mitchell had burst out of defence with a strong run. Andrew Baxter added the extras.

Mitchell touched down himself shortly after and with Baxter converting the game was finely poised at 22-19.

Bude stepped up their game in the final quarter to put the result beyond doubt, touching down twice to finish off a battling home side.

Bideford U16s defeated Crediton 29-12 in a Fishermen’s Cup ding-dong.

It was a physical battle that could have boiled over as the big tackles went in.

Owen Bound, Chaz Dennis, Pete Blueberry, Lloyd Flack and Connor Stevenson put themselves about in defence for Bideford.

Sam Sussex heaved himself over for the first Bideford try and Jack Sargent added a second and the conversion for a 12-0 half time lead.

Crediton struggled to cope with Freddy Henstrige on the wing. He ran through from half way, shrugging of tacklers, to score. Sargent converted.

Crediton came back with a couple of tries and at 19-12 it was game on.

Bideford winger Alfono Lindo ran back a Crediton kick for a try that Sargent converted.

A Sargent penalty put Bideford over the horizon.