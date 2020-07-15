Cameron came across the photo in a collection of cricket memorabilia discovered after former club treasurer Roy Staddon died earlier this year.

Roy, who was 91 when he died, was a life member of the club and his family were heavily involved as players and supporters.

Sons Dave and the late Chris both played for the club and Dave captained the second team for a decade. Wife Pat wielded the coloured pencils in the scorebox for 30 years.

Cameron can identify a couple of faces in the photo, but the rest are a mystery.

“It must be a North Devon team from the early 1960s judging from the few faces I recognise,” said Cameron.

“On the far right in the back row is Jeremy Kerr and in front of him is Peter Corney.

“On Peter’s right is Bill Shepherd and on the far left of the front row with the scorebook is Chris Staddon, who sadly died.”

“I believe Mike Jaquiss is one of the players in the back row, but don’t know which one.”

Among the other pictures found in Roy Staddon’s collection is one of the England batsman Basil D’Olivera batting at Instow during an exhibition game later in the 1960s.

England batsman Basil D�Olivera hits out during an exhibition game at North Devon CC in the late 1960s. The wicketkeeper is Jim Parks, then of Sussex and England. England batsman Basil D�Olivera hits out during an exhibition game at North Devon CC in the late 1960s. The wicketkeeper is Jim Parks, then of Sussex and England.

Top players of the day such as Garry Sobers, Geoff Boycott, Clive Lloyd and John Snow were among the big names found on Sunday afternoons playing exhibition games on club grounds for teams such as the International Cricket Cavailiers.

The advent of the John Player Sunday League in 1969 signalled the gradual demise of exhibition games, although the Whitbread Wanderers soldiered on into the mid-1970s.

Anyone with information about the mystery photo, or memories of the day the stars played at Instow, should contact Conrad Sutcliffe by email at conradcopy@btinternet.com