The games provide a whole day of friendly sporting competition and taster activities for children with special educational needs.

This year's 'sporting champion' guest of honour is Devon's Tilly Robinson, who has just been selected for the GB Wheelchair Rugby team.

Robinson started playing the sport following a taster session at the Devon School Games in 2013. She will be meeting youngsters and passing on tips.

Active Devon's Lisa Alford said: "We love seeing the joy this event brings to the young people taking part.

"It's a real focal point of the sport and activity calendar for SEN schools and we always get fantastic feedback about what the youngsters gain from getting involved."

"It's also fantastic to see so many young volunteers giving their time to ensure the day runs so smoothly and we are very grateful to them."

The School Games is a nationwide programme funded by the National Lottery.

This year's games will see competitions in sitting volleyball, new age kurling, archery, primary festival and football coaching.

Taster sports and activities are laser shooting, dance, fencing, street surfing, wheelchair basketball, mini red tennis, football, netball and badminton.