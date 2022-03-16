Heavy defeat for depleted Bideford at Teignmouth

Bideford’s losing run continued in Western Counties West when they were defeated 50-0 at Teignmouth.

That’s six defeats on the reel now for Bideford, who have slipped down the table to fourth from bottom.

Selection problems are a week-in, week-out issue for the team management and this game was no exception as nine players were out for one reason or another.

Bradley Goaman, the team manager, said absences mean chances for others but sometimes the balance of the team is not right.

“We have a lot of young players out there owing to injuries and players being away,” said Goaman. “It has been challenging, but we need to learn to cope with the loss of key players.”

Teignmouth led 21-0 at the break, which arrived later than expected due to nine minutes of injury time.

“We played well into the wind in the first half but never got going in the second and did not put ourselves in the right areas,” said Goaman. “We made life hard for ourselves and Teignmouth put the squeeze on us.

“Then we lost Alex Priest with a hand injury, which made things worse.”

Oscar Carter Burns and Magnus Carter Burns Both played well for Bideford, as did Alex Hillman at No.8. Jono Slee had a big game as a ball carrier.

Goaman hopes the injury problems will ease for the team’s next game in two week’s time

“We have a week off then we go again against Tiverton at home, which is a game where we can put things right and get a result,” said Goaman.

Bideford RFC will host dedicated Exeter Chiefs’ Women’s Pro Camps at King George’s Field on Friday, April 15 from midday to 4pm. The camps will be open to girls aged 13 and above, Under-15s, 18s and senior female players.

Including coaching sessions from some of the International Stars in the Exeter Chiefs squad, these Camps will offer insight into the more technical aspects of the game as well as covering some of the more basic foundational techniques that form the building blocks of the sport.

Find out more www.bidefordrugby.co.uk