Heartbreak on the final day for South Molton Rugby

South Molton will have to wait and see whether they have done enough to earn promotion from Devon One after losing 34-31 to Exeter Saracens in the title decider.

Only one side is guaranteed promotion this season and that’s Saracens after they knocked Molton off the top of the table in the final round of fixtures.

It turned out to be a thrilling finale to the season and went down to the last few minutes, but Sarries held on for the victory that left Molton understandably after such a tremendous effort throughout the season.

The runners-up could be promoted as part of a balancing-up exercise when new divisions are drawn-up as part of a long-trailed league reorganisation.

But no decision is likely until mid-May, which leaves Molton sweating on their future.

Bideford’s challenging season in Western Counties West ended with a 22-12 defeat at Wiveliscombe.

Having gone nine games without a win since they defeated Honiton 36-15 in mid-January, it was always going to be a tall order to win against a side fresh from putting 50 points on against promoted Newton Abbot.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said that, although the team were not outplayed on the day, they could have performed better at times.

“We gave away far too many penalties in the first half,” said Goaman.

“We had good field position and good opportunities to score tries and plenty of possession in the second half, but were not clinical enough at key moments.

“The players put in plenty of effort and were disappointed to come away with nothing from the game.

“Jono Slee and Alex Priest caught the eye, as did Peter Bowes at full-back. With such a young team the players will learn from their experiences this season.”

Magnus Carter Burns scored Bideford's first try early in the second half. Reece Pearn converted. Mark Lee scored another in the closing stages of the game.

Torrington had no game in Devon One on Saturday as they were due to face Dartmouth, who withdrew from league rugby earlier in the season.

