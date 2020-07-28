Hatherleigh struggled to 119 all out in the 40th over of what started as a 45-overs-each match that was reduced to 41 a side.

Hatherleigh new boy Paul Heard went in when his new team-mates were an unimpressive 49 for five and was last man out for a painstakingly made 55 off 67 balls.

Chris Simpson topped the Sandford bowling stats with three wickets for 19 runs and there were two each for Shaun Fryett and skipper Richard Foan.

More rain after tea meant fewer overs for Sandford to chase a Duckworth-Lewis calculated target of 75 to win in 21 overs. It was mission accomplished with more than four overs unbowled.

Most of the Sandford batters chipped in with a few runs, the best being opener Ryan Glass (22) and Harrison Jones (21). Ruben Forrester (3-20) had the most success with the ball for Hatherleigh.

Hatherleigh are at home to Heathcoat this Saturday, which will be the first game played by the 1st XI on the ground since the pavilion was extensively remodelled during the close season.

North Devon’s away game at Heathcoat was called of due to rain.

North Devon skipper Tom Popham and opposite number Peter Randerson made the call 15 minutes before the game was due to start.

Although conditions improved significantly later in the afternoon, and both teams were still on the ground, the umpires were unwilling to overturn the original decision.

North Devon host Sandford this Saturday.