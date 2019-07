The second half of the season starts this Saturday when Hatherleigh host lowly Barton. They go into the game third in the table, ten points behind Bradninch and 16 behind leaders Cornwood

Skipper Mark Lake wants to take Hatherleigh back to the Premier division at the first attempt and feels the team are well placed to do it.

"We are in a decent position at half way, but still have lots of work to do," said Lake.

Tino Mutombodzi showed his value to Hatherleigh as their overseas player with 123 not out in useful total of 272 for six.

Mutombodzi, a Zimbabwean white-ball international, made 123 off 99 balls and featured in stands of 65 with opener Ryan Davies (56) and 130 with Robert Cockwill (57).

Dinesh Raheja (3-48) had the best combination of economy and wicket-taking for Ivybridge.

Dudu Zondo, who was Hatherleigh's overseas player last season, would have wanted to make an impression for his current club against his old one - and especially against his fellow countryman Mutombodzi. Unfortunately, he was in and out for six.

Raheja did what he dose so well, occupy the crease in an anchorman role, and his 78 off 114 balls was the backbone to Ivybridge's 188 for eight.

Raheja needed a bit more support than he got to get the total closer. Skipper Harry Solomon's 27 was as good as it got.

Hatherleigh's bowlers were cheap to run, Ruben Forrester (5-0-32-0) excepted, going for no more than five an over. Gareth Tidball (4-13) spun through the middle order.

Said Lake: "It was a great effort on the road.

"Tino's hundred was in a different class. He was well supported by Ryan Davies and Rob Cockwill."