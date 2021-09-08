Hatherleigh U19s outgunned at Devon T20 Cup finals day

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021

Hatherleigh U19s gamely stepped in to replace North Devon at the Devon T20 Cup finals day, but were outgunned in every department by Paignton in the morning semi-final.

As North Devon, who won their qualifying pool, were unable to travel to Cornwood near Plymouth for the three-match finals day, Hatherleigh filled in at short notice.

North Devon’s players, together with rivals from Bideford, were involved in the Tom Allin Memorial Day at Instow, which had been fixed for the same day.

Paignton beat Hatherleigh by 80 runs in the morning semi-final after totting-up 179 for four in their 20 overs.

Luke Medlock (54 retired) and Charlie Ward (46) were Paignton’s leading run makers, as Ollie Woodcock chipped in with 29 not out.

Hatherleigh’s new-ball twins Jasper and Charlie Presswell gave relatively little away and there were two wickets for Cameron Rowlands.

But Hatherleigh fell behind the clock early and the absence of any scores greater than Harry Arden’s 24 and Jasper Presswell’s 20 meant they only reached 99 all out.

Hatherleigh's Hayden Sharp flicks the ball away into the leg side against Paignton - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

The stand-out bowler for Paignton was 14-year-old Rio Koyikkkara. He bowled three overs – two of which were maidens – and took three wickets for one run.

But despite another three-wicket haul for Koyikkkara in the final, Heathcoat emerged 51-run winners over Paignton.

Results, semi-finals: Paignton 179-4 (Luke Medlock 54ret, Charlie Ward 46, Ollie Woodcock 29; Cameron Rowlands 2-34), Hatherleigh 99 (H Arden 24, J Presswell 20; R Koyikkkara 3-1, Jack Hemus (2-19). Paignton beat Hatherleigh by 80 runs.

Hatherleigh paceman Jasper Presswell hurls down a delivery against Paignton - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Heathcoat 239-4 (Tom Hatton 50, Joe Du’Gay 52, Will Bucknell 23, Tom Reynolds 44, Ed Butler 38no), Ivybridge 131-7 (James Grigg 54, extras 36; Tom Hatton 2-2, Finn Stoneman 2-34). Heathcoat beat Ivybridge by 108 runs.

Final: Heathcoat 177-6 (Tom Hatton 47, Will Bucknell 25, Joe Du’Gay 38; Rio Koyikkkara 3-21), Paignton 126-8 (Rory Medlock 37, Ollie Woodcock 32; Joe Hancock 3-20, Tom Reynolds 2-14, Harry Pryce 2-16). Heathcoat beat Paignton by 51 runs.