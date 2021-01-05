Hatherleigh to use Trust cash to help coaches

Published: 9:20 AM January 5, 2021

Hatherleigh Cricket Club has earmarked a £250 Christmas bonus from the David Shepherd Cricket Trust for coach education.

The charitable trust, set up in memory of Bideford-born former Test match umpire Shepherd, organised a free-to-enter Christmas draw for all clubs in Devon.

Clubs with either a youth section or a ladies team were encouraged to enter – and as Hatherleigh could tick both boxes they got their application in.

In all, some 20 lucky winners shared the £5,000 cash pot with other winners including North Devon area clubs Bideford and Newton Tracey.

Hatherleigh chairman Nick Rogers said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won one of the £250 prizes from the David Shepherd Cricket Trust draw and greatly thank the trustees for this initiative at the end of this really unusual year.”

Rogers said Hatherleigh have youth and female players across the spectrum, starting from primary age youngsters in the ECB’s All Stars programme.

He added: "Despite the shortened season of 2020, we managed to run a full All Stars programme, as well as enter teams at each age group up to under-13s in the West Devon Youth League.

“Our under-15s became an essential part of our 3rd XI team last season and we were thankful to other clubs who helped us arrange several under-19 futures.”

Rogers said the grant will support the club in implementing plans they have for the 2021 season.

“Up-skilling our young adults to help with junior training by sending them on the new Foundation One coaching course has been a project for the last couple of winters,” he said.

“They are essential to the continued success of All Stars, as well as the launch of our two Dynamos programmes - mixed and for girls only. These young coaches create a link between youth and adult cricket to help keep players playing in both the men’s and ladies section of the club.”

The grant will also help improve kit and equipment facilities so the club can support and provide opportunities to all children who attend youth cricket at Hatherleigh CC.

The David Shepherd Cricket Trust exists to support young cricketers of all abilities from club beginners up to the county academy programme.

Clubs can apply for grants towards the expenses of running a youth or ladies team. Details of grants are available on the trust website, which is www.dsct111.org.uk

Shepherd, who died in 2009, played club cricket for North Devon CC then graduated from Minor Counties cricket with Devon to the first-class game with Gloucestershire in 1964.

He became an umpire and went on to officiate in 92 Test matches, 187 one-day internationals and three World Cup finals.