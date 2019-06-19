Budleigh were third in the table going into round seven, but Hatherleigh would have gone past them had they won.

Although Hatherleigh gained two points on Budleigh before the rain came down, they are still 10 behind. And with Cornwood and Bradninch both playing to a finish and winning, the distance between Hatherleigh and the top two is now 23 points.

Rob Fishleigh (47) and Gareth Tidball (70) were Hatherleigh's main run scorers in their total of 175 for five from 42 overs. They put on 74 after Ryan Dennis went cheaply.

Tari Musakanda (1-22 off 9) kept it tight with the ball for Budleigh.

Duckworth-Lewis said Budleigh needed 190 to win in 42 overs. They were 37 for three when the game was called off.

Mark Lake, Hatherleigh's disappointed captain, said: "Sometimes it's just not meant to be and this was one of those game.

"We were well on top of the game until the rain came and it was a shame there was so much rain we had no chance of getting back on.

"Gareth and Rob Fishleigh batted beautifully to get us a really good score."

Hatherleigh host Bideford on Saturday (June 25).