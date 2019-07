That's how skipper Mark Lake sees it after the 118-run win over Plympton that kept his side fourth in the A Division table.

Hatherleigh's next three games are Bradninch (third), Cornwood (top) and Budleigh Salterton (second). With only two promotion places available, every point is going to be critical from now on.

"Now the big tests come that will define our season," said Lake, who played a key role in the win over Plympton.

Zimbabwean Tino Mutombodzi biffed 104 - 11 fours and two sixes in his third league ton of the season - as Hatherleigh amassed 281 for seven.

Mutombodzi, now on 725 league runs for the season, went in at 36 for two and took Hatherleigh to 248 for six.

Along the way there was a 168-run stand with Rob Cockwill (78) for fourth wicket.

Plympton lost opener Craig Miles in the second over, but recovered nicely as Ben Privett (45) and Elliot Hamilton (28) got on top the seamers.

Justin Wubbeling (33) and Harry Kandampully (27) took the chase to 146 for three, the point at which it all went pear shaped.

Lake (6-35) and Tidball (2-15) skittled Plympton's last seven batters for just 17 runs inside five overs. Lake had four Plympton wickets in the final 12 balls he bowled to complete the rout.

For Hatherleigh skipper Lake it was an empathic win to take into a make-or-break phase of the season.

"And another clinical performance with bat and ball against a dangerous side," said Lake.

"Getting a big score meant the pressure was always on them to keep up with the rate and they never really did that."