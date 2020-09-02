Hatherleigh were all out for 119 in the 35th of their 45 overs, which Sandford knocked off after a struggle.

Sandford were 91 for five in reply and lost two wickets with the scores level before securing victory.

Gareth Tidball, batting at first wicket down for Hatherleigh, top scored on 43. He was seventh out with the score on 95 – one of Foan’s (4-20) four victims. Trevor Anning (2-10) and Harrison Jones (2-22) gave little away.

Ryan Glass (45) and Harry Everett (22) put Sandford well on the way to victory.

By the time Jones (22) was run out by Charlie Presswell the scores were level.

Sandford have opted to compete in the runners-up play-offs this Saturday and are due to find out today (Tuesday) who they will play.

Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, felt it would only have taken a few more runs to make it a closer game.

“We were probably 20-30 runs short of what would have been a more competitive total,” said Cockwill.

“And we bowled too many boundary balls per over.

“Eddie Jones (3-19) was the pick of our bowlers.”